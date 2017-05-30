Irene A. (Michalyk) Palombi Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Irene A. Palombi, 92, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Sharon Regional Health System.

Irene was born on March 13, 1925 to Victor and Stephania (Kollar) Michalyk in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School Class of 1943 and the Sharon School of Business in bookkeeping.

Irene worked at Sweetland, also for Sharon Steel during World War II as a machinist and most recently as an office manager for Greyhound Bus Lines.

On October 25, 1952 she married Robert P. Palombi who survives at home.

She was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Irene was also a member of the Catholic Slovak Brotherhood.

She was an avid reader, particularly of politics and history. She was also a very talented cook and enjoyed playing cards.

Irene is survived by her loving husband Robert P. Palombi and son, Ronald J. Palombi both of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by father, Victor Michalyk; mother, Stephania Michalyk; sisters, Joan Hazi and Betty Zolnier; brothers, Anthony Mihalik, Albert Michalyk and Edward Michalyk.

Per her wishes, private funeral services will be held with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150.



