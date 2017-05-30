JobsNOW: Be a problem solver in the engineering field

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Engineers are problem solvers. They can design things and make existing things work better and are constantly coming up creative solutions to real-world problems.

George Kubas is working to find solutions at Simon Roofing. His research is to come up with a product which dries faster yet maintains its elasticity, so it lasts a long time before breaking.

“Engineering is one of those roles where you not only get to develop and work on the technology, but you also get to see it produced. You get to see it from beginning to end,” Kubas said.

Kubas uses his chemical engineering skills and his doctorate training in materials, research and design. Two sides of his brain are working at all times. He says it’s challenging by enjoyable.

“Materials really brings together a lot of disciplines and allows you to broaden out and learn a lot of different things. And even though it’s challenging, it brings a new degree to everything,” Kubas said.

Kubas was one of the first graduates in the Materials, Science and Engineering Doctorate program at Youngstown State University. Professor Pedro Cortes advises students to be well-rounded in math and chemistry, and be prepared for engineering and more science.

“Hit the books, journals and manuscripts and understand how that could work,” Cortes said. “Go into the lab and actually perform the experiments.”

Students at YSU’s lab are working on a variety of projects. One was working on research related to a satellite being damaged by an asteroid. Another experiment was shooting a BB into a piece of metal and then exploring the impact.

That kind of curiosity has all sorts of relevance because materials covers a lot of areas such as those being used at Arconic Titanium and Engineered Products in Niles where military airplanes are made. Other applications include things like ceramics, which are used in pottery.

“We give them the tools, time and instruments so they are able to solve some of the specific problems in the engineering field,” Cortes said.

Employment opportunities in the chemical engineering field can be found at Ohio Means Jobs. YSU offers several programs in the engineering field, including Materials, Science and Engineering Doctorate at YSU.