John J. Tirlea Obituary

SOLON, Ohio – John J. Tirlea, 97, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 30, 2017 at Always At Home Care in Solon.

He was born in Niles on September 15, 1919 the son of Trifon and Lena (DiJon) Tirlea and lived in Niles most of his life. A few years ago he relocated to an adult care facility in Solon to be closer to his daughter, Resa who oversaw his care.

John attended Niles McKinley High School and was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church for many years where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of St. Stephen Church in later years.

He retired in 1984 from Packard Electric in Warren where he was a tool and die maker and later became a machine troubleshooter in Detroit.

In his youth, John enjoyed playing baseball, fishing, golfing and tending to his bountiful garden. John was a Renaissance man of sorts. His love of nature, music, cooking and baking enabled him to remain active with many interests for most of his life. He was a wordsmith and had no trouble solving New York Times crossword puzzles. He loved to repair and improve projects and in later years even designed and built pieces of furniture that he gave to family.

John’s greatest pleasure, however, was lending a hand to family and friends. He was generous and ever present in times of need and never wished gain at someone else’s expense. His kindness, honesty, thoughtfulness and generosity touched many lives.

He will be missed by his daughter, Resa Wiseman and son-in-law, William of Beachwood; wife, Dolores J. (Plant) Tirlea and her children, David (Mary Lou) Hofmeister of Cincinnati and Sally Hofmeister of Boardman and grandchildren, Kenneth, Daniel and Kathleen.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Florence (Cione) Tirlea; brother, Nicholas Tirlea and two sisters, Mary Shimko and Ann Bloomis.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.



