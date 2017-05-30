Man accused of using ‘mafia hoax’ to scam Pa. woman out of $159K

Investigators said the western Pennsylvania man may have scammed others and asked anyone with information to call 717-787-6858

Myles Snyder, WHTM Published: Updated:
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A western Pennsylvania man scammed a 69-year-old woman out of her life savings by convincing her the mafia would retaliate if she stopped giving him money, the state attorney general’s office said.

Yancey Taylor, 45, of Donora, is accused of stealing about $159,000 from the Lancaster woman, who is a retired schoolteacher.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Taylor convinced the woman to invest money with him and when she did, he told her she had to keep investing or she would lose her initial investment. He also told her the mafia was involved and she owed “fees” to “the boss.”

The woman took out loans against her home and liquidated her retirement savings so she could give money to Taylor, who gambled it away at casinos, Shapiro said.

Taylor is charged with second-degree felony counts of theft by deception and theft by extortion.

Investigators said he may have scammed others and asked anyone with information to call the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 717-787-6858.

