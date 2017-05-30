Man arrested in Southington after investigation into stolen chainsaw

A Chagrin Falls man told police that his chainsaw had been stolen and a computer chip showed it was in Southington

Mathew Kovach, charged with receiving stolen property out of Ashtabula County.

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect was arrested in Southington after an investigation into stolen chainsaws from Geauga County.

On Friday, local investigators received a call from a Chagrin Falls man who said his chainsaw had been stolen. He said the chainsaw was equipped with a chip, showing that it was now located at a home on Oakwood Avenue SW in Southington Township.

Officers went to the home and reported finding numerous chainsaws and other equipment covered witha tarp. Two generators were by the front door.

Police noted that there were also blood drops on the porch floor, driveway and around the tarp.

A woman answered the door and told officers that her boyfriend, Mathew Kovach, brought the equipment there. She said Kovach then left and returned later.

The woman said when Kovach came home, he had injuries to his head and leg.

Kovach was arrested in the bedroom on a breaking and entering charge. He was taken to the Geauga County Jail.

Police said a handgun was found in the bedroom, as well as a plastic bag with crushed pills. Charges of drug abuse are pending.

