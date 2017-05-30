Michigan detective gets sick after testing white powder

Related Coverage East Liverpool officer recovers from drug poisoning, has warning for dealers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A detective sickened while testing a white powder at the Kent County Sheriff’s Department was treated with naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, according to authorities.

It happened Tuesday morning at the agency’s building at 701 Ball Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said a Kent County Sheriff’s deputy found the powder during a traffic stop Monday night. The substance was taken back to the sheriff’s department for testing.

Authorities say a Kent County vice detective started feeling nauseous while he was testing the unknown substance. The detective was given naloxone and was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

He is conscious and alert and his condition is improving, they said.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department’s HAZMAT team and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department is working to determine what the substance is. The substance has been contained and no other person was exposed, the fire department says.

The investigative floor of the Kent County Sheriff’s Department was evacuated as crews responded to the call, but no one was forced out of the building.