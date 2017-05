SALEM, Ohio – Mildred Viola McLaughlin, age 97, of Salem, formerly of New Waterford, died Tuesday morning, May 30, 2017 at the Brookdale Senior Living in Salem.

Mildred was born on January 2, 1920.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.



