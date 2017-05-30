Mom, boyfriend in jail accused of drug-related death of 9-year-old

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman whose child died from a cocaine overdose, along with the woman’s boyfriend are both in jail Tuesday afternoon.

Raenell Allen turned herself into the Mahoning County Court Common Pleas and was taken into custody. Her boyfriend, Kevin Gamble, was also taken into custody on Tuesday.

Both were indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury earlier this month on involuntary manslaughter and drug charges.

Prosecutors say Allen’s 9-year-old son, Marcus Lee, died the day after Christmas from what doctors called “acute cocaine toxicity.”

In court Tuesday morning, Allen’s bond was set at $50,000 while Gamble’s was set at $75,000.

Both are set for trial in August.