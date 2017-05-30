Mom, boyfriend in jail accused of drug-related death of 9-year-old

Prosecutors say 9-year-old Marcus Lee died the day after Christmas from what doctors called "acute cocaine toxicity"

By Published:
Raenell Allen turned herself into the Mahoning County Court Common Pleas and was taken into custody.
Raenell Allen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman whose child died from a cocaine overdose, along with the woman’s boyfriend are both in jail Tuesday afternoon.

Raenell Allen turned herself into the Mahoning County Court Common Pleas and was taken into custody. Her boyfriend, Kevin Gamble, was also taken into custody on Tuesday.

Both were indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury earlier this month on involuntary manslaughter and drug charges.

Prosecutors say Allen’s 9-year-old son, Marcus Lee, died the day after Christmas from what doctors called “acute cocaine toxicity.”

In court Tuesday morning, Allen’s bond was set at $50,000 while Gamble’s was set at $75,000.

Both are set for trial in August.

Kevin Gamble is facing charges in the death of a 9-year-old boy from acute cocaine toxicity.
Kevin Gamble

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s