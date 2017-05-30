Niles crime activity: Robbery reported at Sally Beauty Supply

Tuesday, May 16

3:26 p.m. – 5800 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., reported shoplifting of camera and stereo system at Best Buy. A caller said he followed the shoplifter, who got into a burgundy vehicle, to a home in Warren where he said the suspect put the items in the bushes.

Wednesday, May 17

4:49 p.m. – 6000 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., theft of a wallet from a car parked at Planet Fitness.

Thursday, May 18

1:01 p.m. – 6000 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

8:20 p.m. – 100 block of N. Chestnut Ave., burglary that occurred sometime between 4 and 6 p.m. Jewelry and money were missing.

9:41 p.m. – 900 block of N. Main St., reported burglary.

Friday, May 19

5:44 p.m. – 900 block of Great East Plaza, robbery at Sally Beauty Supply in which a woman gave the cashier a note saying that she had a gun and to give her all of her money. Police described the robber as a white woman in her 40s with graying hair that was a couple different colors. She was wearing glasses.

7:46 p.m. – 700 block of Washington Ave., reported burglary with no signs of forced entry.

8:20 p.m. – 100 block of N. Cedar Ave., a woman reported a problem with kids in the neighborhood who were trespassing on her property and throwing things at her car.

Saturday, May 20

9:18 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a woman reported that someone stole her shopping bags out of the hallway near her door at the Residence Inn. She had a shirt and makeup in the bag, worth approximately $150.

Monday, May 22

2:39 a.m. – 1300 block of Niles Cortland Rd., a woman reported that someone threw an ashtray through her window.

3:26 p.m. – 100 block of N. Main St., a man was given an opioid reversal drug at the McKinley Memorial Library for a suspected overdose. He refused medical treatment. He and a woman were warned not to come back to the library.

Tuesday, May 23

10:32 p.m. – 300 block of Warren Ave., a man was taken to the hospital after he told the fire department that he had taken suboxone and passed out.

Wednesday, May 24

9:52 a..m. – Eastwood Mall Boulevard, a person was taken to the hospital after a suspected overdose near the Eastwood Mall.

10:57 p.m. – 600 block of Henry St., a man was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. Police said a spoon at cotton were found at the scene.

Thursday, May 25

2:34 p.m. – 2500 block of Niles Vienna Rd., police were called to investigate a sex offense reported at Autumn Hills Care Center.

Disclaimer: The following reports don’t represent all calls made to the Niles Police Department.

