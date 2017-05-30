Olivia Newton-John says she has breast cancer; postpones tour

Olivia Newton-John says she has a breast cancer and is postponing her June tour

By Published:
Olivia Newton-John announced she has breast cancer.
Olivia Newton-John performs live at the Flamingo Las Vegas (Photo: Denise Truscello)

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Newton-John says she has a breast cancer and is postponing her June tour.

The 68-year-old singer said Tuesday she initially thought she was suffering from back pain, but learned it was “breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.”

Newton-John said she will complete “a short course of photon radiation therapy” and hopes to perform later this year. She said she will be treated by the medical team at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Says Newton-John: “I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists.”

Ticket buyers will be refunded for the postponed shows.

One Ohio stop was scheduled for the tour. It was scheduled for the Hard Rock Cafe in Northfield Park, near Akron.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s