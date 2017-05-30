Phyllis M. Hall Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Phyllis M. Hall, age 82, of Austintown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Born May 10, 1935 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Andrew and Jennie (Forgione) Gangliero.

Phyllis was a 1953 graduate of New Castle High School.

She was active at St. Lucy’s Church in New Castle where she played the organ and sang in the choir. She was a member of St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown.

She loved art, music, flowers and gardening. She was a supportive wife and mother and dearly loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Charles J. (Sabrina) Hall of Cleveland, John A. Hall of Austintown and Gary D. (Leina) Hall of Leonard, Michgan; grandchildren, Jennifer Hall of Youngstown and John A. (Jayne-Anne) Hall, Jr. of Champion; great-granddaughter, Madeline Hall and a brother, Andrew (Karen) Gangliero of Poland.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles L. Hall in November of 2015.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Thursday, June 1 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Columbo Cathedral on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Prayers will be said at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Harbor Light Hospice and Meridian Arms Living Center.

To share a memory or to send a condolence, visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.