Sandra J. (Cammack) Kessler Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 3, at 11:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Sandra J. Kessler, 67, who passed away Tuesday, May 30, at Hospice House.

Sandra was born February 23, 1950, in Struthers a daughter of Floyd and Mary Jane Emmanuel Cammack.

She worked at the Burdman Group as an administrative assistant.

She married William S. Kessler, Jr. on October 19, 1968.

Besides her husband, she leaves two daughters, Wendy (Gary) Dille and Heather (John) Costantino; one son, Jason (Dr. Ayla) Kessler; two brothers, Robert (Anne) Cammack and Bill (Linda) Cammack; one sister, Mary Jane (Vince) DelSignore and nine grandchildren McKenzie and Abby Dille, Tyler, Brayden and Johnny Costantino, Hana, Maya, Enya and Teya Kessler.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call on Friday, June 2 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers and one hour prior to the service on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home.

The family requests that material contributions in Sandra’s name be made to Hospice of the Valley at 5190 Market Street in Boardman, OH, 44512.



