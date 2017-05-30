School officials weighing options for deteriorating Poland playground

Poland's superintendent and school board are trying to decide if demolishing the playground at North Elementary is in everyone's best interest

By Published: Updated:
north elementary playground poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Several social media posts indicated the playground at North Elementary School in Poland will be demolished, but the superintendent said it’s staying — for now.

Poland Schools Superintendent David Janofa said the 20-year-old playground has deteriorated due to usage and vandalism.

Janofa said he, along with the school board, are still figuring out the “nuts and bolts” of the situation.

They’re weighing whether completely demolishing the playground is in the school’s or communities’ best interest.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s