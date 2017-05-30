Storm Team 27: Chance for a shower or storm Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Only a small risk for an isolated shower overnight. Most of the night will be dry. Lows will slide into the low 50’s.
Look for some sun Wednesday with a small risk for a shower early and then a chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. Any storm that develops could produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind through the afternoon.
Better weather returns Thursday.
THE FORECAST
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
Low: 52
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. Especially into the afternoon. It won’t rain all day. (60%)
High: 72
Wednesday night: Isolated shower or storm early. Clearing skies overnight. (30%)
Low: 49
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny.
High: 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 74 Low: 50
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 75 Low: 55
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 72 Low: 62
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 64 Low: 54
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 49
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 66 Low: 51
