Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny, breezy

A big part of Tuesday will be dry. An isolated shower possible late afternoon.
Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70’s Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 76
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 52
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 69
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 48
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 73 Low: 54
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 71 Low: 55
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 70 Low: 52
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 48
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 50
