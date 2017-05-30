Storm Team 27: Partly sunny and warm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A big part of Tuesday will be dry. An isolated shower possible late afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70’s Tuesday afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 76

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 69

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 73 Low: 54

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 71 Low: 55

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 70 Low: 52

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 62 Low: 48

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 50

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.