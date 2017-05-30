Warren police looking for missing 80-year-old woman

Police in Warren are searching for Leona Walters, who went missing from Templeton Road in Leavittsburg

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are looking for an elderly woman who has gone missing.

Leona Walters, 80, went missing from Templeton Road in Leavittsburg.

She is described as a white woman with gray hair and blue eyes, 5’4″ tall, and weighing 145 pounds.

Walters was last seen wearing a blue dress with possibly a gray sweater and carrying a gray and green bag, along with a pink medical bag.

Police said she walks with a cane.

If you see Walters, please call Warren Township Police Dispatch at 330-898-5501.

