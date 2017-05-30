Youngstown church grows faith with city garden

The harvest is used as a fundraiser and a church picnic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When you think of growing corn, you usually envision acre after acre of rows of plants in fields in the country. That’s not the case on the south side of Youngstown.

For the last several years, Carl Halt has donated his time and equipment to grow corn in a garden across from Saint Patrick’s Church on Oakhill Avenue. He was out there Tuesday driving his compact tractor and tilling the soil so he could plant.

Halt hopes to be able to harvest at least some of the corn for the annual parish picnic in late August.

“We use it as a fundraiser for the garden, St. Patrick’s garden, as well as donating to four or five different organizations for the needy,” Halt said.

Halt says he’ll plant the corn in stages so he can have three harvests later this summer.

