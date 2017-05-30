Youngstown murder defendant acting as own attorney during trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial for a Youngstown man charged with murder got underway Tuesday afternoon.

David Hackett is accused in the stabbing death of Collena Carpenter in October of 2013.

The victim’s body was found in a grassy field across from the Youngstown Water Department’s office on West Avenue. She had been stabbed 81 times.

Detectives said Hackett and Carpenter had been together for some time and that they may have gotten into an argument prior to the stabbing. Hackett was out on parole at the time of killing on a previous murder charge.

In court Tuesday morning, Hackett told Mahoning County Judge Jack Durkin that he wanted to act as his own attorney in the case.

He faces life in prison if he’s convicted.

