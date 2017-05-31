Akron-area winery closed after distillery explosion, fire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – A northern Ohio winery is closed following an explosion and subsequent fire.

Officials say the explosion happened inside a distillery at the Winery at Wolf Creek in Copley Township.  Several fire crews from nearby communities were called in to battle the blaze Tuesday morning.

The winery says in a Facebook post that everyone, including the various alpacas and goats, is “safe and sound.”

The winery was recently open to the public for the Memorial Day weekend.

The owners say none of the public areas were damaged, and they hope to reopen for the summer season.

Copley Fire Chief Michael Benson says the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. An estimate for the damage has not been released.

