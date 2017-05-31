Austintown man expected to plead guilty to bank robbery charges

According to court documents, Drajic will plead guilty to robbing the Farmer's Bank in Canfield and East Liverpool

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of robbing two banks in the area will plead guilty to federal charges.

In court documents filed Tuesday, 22-year-old Jarrett Drajic agreed to plead guilty to charges that he robbed the Farmer’s Bank in Canfield and East Liverpool. Both robberies happened in February, just seven days apart.

With the plea deal in the works, Drajic’s trial on June 12 has been canceled.

Federal prosecutors are also working to transfer over a bank robbery case out of Chippewa Township, which will also be included in the plea agreement.

