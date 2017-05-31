Barbara Jean Crites Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Barbara Jean Crites, age 61, of Cortland, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

Barbara was born November 5, 1955 in Warren to Fred and Doris (Perman) Northcutt.

She was a 1973 graduate of Howland High School and a graduate of ATES where she studied to be a Medical Assistant.

Barbara retired from Trumbull Memorial hospital with over 26 years of service as a Specialty Clerk.

She was a member of Tod Avenue Methodist Church and attended Bazetta Christian Church.

Barbara was a fanatic of hot air ballooning and enjoyed crewing for the hot air ballooning team as well. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Crites, whom she married March 26, 2011; her mother, Doris Northcutt; her children, Steven (Michelle) Cerny and Kailynn Cerny; stepchildren, Jena (Anthony) Ray and Justin Crites and her beloved grandchildren, Jacquelyn and Teegen Cerny.

Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Fred Northcutt and sisters, Debbie and Karen.

Friends may call 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, where the funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 5 with Pastor Rick France, Pastor Paul Leone, and Pastor Tom Badanjek.

Interment in Crown Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, 945 Boardman-Canfield Rd. Suite 12, Boardman, Ohio 44512

Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Barbara’s family.

