Bidding for $3.9 million mansion in Pa. begins Wednesday

TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – The auction to sell off a luxury property in Mercer County begins Wednesday afternoon.

Concierge Auctions is handling the transactions for the 13,000 square-foot home that sits on Carrier Road, next to the Shenango Reservoir.

The auction is expected to last about 45 minutes and buyers must pre-register. There is no reserve on bidding and buyers must submit a $100,000 deposit.

The property has garnered attention as being the highest priced property anywhere around Youngstown.

The property includes an indoor pool. entertainment room, wine cellar, a clear floor overlooking the pool, a view of the reservoir from every room, and other amenities. Horse stables and a helicopter pad are also part of the property.

Bidding for the property begins at 4 p.m.

