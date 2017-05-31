Bidding for $3.9 million mansion in Pa. begins Wednesday

TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – The auction to sell off a luxury property in Mercer County begins Wednesday afternoon.
Concierge Auctions is handling the transactions for the 13,000 square-foot home that sits on Carrier Road, next to the Shenango Reservoir.
The auction is expected to last about 45 minutes and buyers must pre-register. There is no reserve on bidding and buyers must submit a $100,000 deposit.
The property has garnered attention as being the highest priced property anywhere around Youngstown.
The property includes an indoor pool. entertainment room, wine cellar, a clear floor overlooking the pool, a view of the reservoir from every room, and other amenities. Horse stables and a helicopter pad are also part of the property.
Bidding for the property begins at 4 p.m.
Transfer mansion
Transfer mansion x
Latest Galleries
-
SR 193 Liberty rollover crash
-
Air Force veteran John Gerry Johnson
-
Memorial Day in Bristol
-
Memorial Day in Bristol
-
Memorial Day in Bristol
-
Burton Kephart remembers son, helps others
-
Police memorial procession in Youngstown
-
Police memorial procession in Youngstown
-
Police memorial procession in Youngstown
-
Transfer mansion
.