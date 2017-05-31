Body found in Ohio River identified as that of missing kayaker

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania coroner has identified a body pulled from the Ohio River as a second kayaker missing following an accident at a dam that also killed her friend.

Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer said Tuesday that he identified the body found Sunday as that of 25-year-old Helene Brandy based on “circumstances, demographics and partial dental records.”

Rulings on the cause and manner of death are still pending. Brandy and 25-year-old Brittany Evans were kayaking on the river May 20 when witnesses saw their kayaks plunge over the Dashfields Locks and Dam in Edgeworth. Evans’ body was found shortly afterward.

The friends took a selfie together shortly before the accident.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will post seven additional warning buoys, something family members have called for.

