Campbell Schools begins new food pantry program

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Campbell fifth graders pulled together their resources to raise $500 for the school’s new food pantry.

As part of the Kids BIZ project, students also raised another $500 to help cover the costs of student field trips.

Students worked on business projects all year. They had to markets their products, too.

One group sold school t-shirts to wear for Spirit Day.

Fifth grader Elaysha Underwood said she’s happy that the money is going to help the food pantry.

“I feel bad for the poor ones that can’t eat, so I would raise money for them so they could eat and have a great life,” she said.

Crisis Intervention Specialist Karen Paradsie said students receive breakfast and lunch at school, but dinner may be questionable.

“If they are going home and foods aren’t available, that’s what this food pantry will be available for,” she said.

The food pantry will be running in the fall.

