CBS Evening News anchor leaving for full-time “60 Minutes” spot

(WKBN) – CBS News announced Wednesday that Scott Pelley is leaving as anchor of the “CBS Evening News” to become a full-time correspondent for “60 Minutes.”

Pelley will also report on major stories and breaking news events across the CBS News division.

Since June of 2011, Pelley has been both a correspondent for “60 MINUTES” and the anchor and managing editor of the “CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley.” This will mark Pelley’s 14th season with 60 Minutes; he joined the program as a correspondent in 2004.

“Scott brought the best values of 60 Minutes to the CBS Evening News, and we thank him for his commitment to the journalism of this broadcast every night these past six years,” said David Rhodes, president of CBS News. “The milestone 50th season of 60 Minutes requires Scott’s full contribution, and we look forward to important reporting from him for many years to come.”

Pelley thanked his colleagues for six successful years with the broadcast.

“I find my heart filled with gratitude for the opportunity to know you, humility, in light of your sacrifices, and hope for the future of journalism because of the standards you live by,” Pelley said. “CBS has been great to me for nearly 30 years. I’m glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude.”

With Pelley as anchor, the “CBS Evening News” earned journalism’s most prestigious honors, including seven Emmys, two George Foster Peabody Awards and several other awards.

Pelley has won a record 33 Emmys for his work in the field, nearly all of them for “60 Minutes” stories

Anthony Mason will serve as the interim anchor of the “CBS Evening News,” beginning in the coming weeks. Mason will also continue to co-anchor “CBS This Morning: Saturday” with Alex Wagner.