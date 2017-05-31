Champion baseball team gets send-off for championship game

It's a championship week for the baseball and softball teams of Champion High School. Wednesday, the baseball team got a send-off to the state championships in Columbus.

The Flashes’ semi-final game will start at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Champion won 25 games this season and lost only three times. Two more wins, and it will raise a state championship trophy.

“Everybody has an opportunity to finish it, and we’re going to take ours. We’re going to go down and finish it,” said Champion Baseball Coach Rich Yauger. “We want to go down and play as hard as we can, give it everything we’ve got. Our motto is, ‘Let’s go down and finish it.’ Why not us?”

Champion’s softball team plays Friday in the state semi-finals.

WKBN Sports Team 27 is covering both games. Look for updates on the WKBN App and at wkbn.com, starting Thursday morning.

