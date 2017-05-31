Champion’s baseball prepares to take on Clear Fork tomorrow

Champion will meet Rusty Staab's Clear Fork team tomorrow.

Champion Golden Flashes High School Baseball - Champion, Ohio

Road to the OHSAA Baseball Final Four
Division III – State Semifinals
Champion vs. Clear Fork on Thursday at 10 am (Huntington Park)
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs. Berlin Hiland on Thursday at 1 pm

Remaining Winners will play on Saturday at 10 am at Huntington Park in Columbus

Championship History
Championships
Clear Fork – 1 (2010)
Berlin Hiland – 1 (2016)
Champion – 0
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy – 0

State Finalists
Berlin Hiland – 2
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy – 1
Champion – 0
Clear Fork – 0

Appearances in the Final Four
Berlin Hiland – 5
Champion – 3
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy – 3
Clear Fork – 3

Champion’s Leaders
Runs per Game: 9.8
Runs allowed per game: 2.1

Batting Average: Michael Turner – .483 (28-58)
On-Base Percentage: Michael Turner – .603
Slugging Percentage: Drake Batcho – .810
Base Hits: Lucas Nasonti – 36
Runs Scored: Lucas Nasonti – 34
Doubles: Drake Batcho & Michael Turner – 9
Triples: Drake Batcho – 4
Homeruns: Drake Batcho – 2
Runs Batted In: Aaron Williams & Michael Turner – 26
Stolen Bases: Lucas Nasonti – 33

Earned Run Average: Andrew Russell – 0.42 (33.1 IP)
Pitching Wins: Andrew Russell – 6-0
Saves: Michael Turner – 2
Strikeouts: Drake Batcho – 78

Colt Tidbits
…Clear Fork has outscored their post-season foes by a total of 34 runs to 3 after finishing the regular season with just a 13-12 mark. In the Regional rounds, the Colts outscored the opposition (Ottawa-Glandorf & Eastwood) by the score of 12-0. Centerfielder Thomas Staab has kept his average above .500 for most of the year.

