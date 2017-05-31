Coroner: Ohio Spirit Airline pilot and wife died from overdose

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday the Centerville couple found dead both overdosed.

The Coroner said Tuesday the autopsy reports is complete for Brian and Courtney Halye and the husband and wife overdosed on cocaine and Brina carfentanyl.

Brian Hayle was a Spirit Airlines pilot who was found dead with his wife by his children on March 16th.

One of the children called saying his parents in the home would not wake up.

Officers arrived on the scene in less than two minutes and found two adults dead at the scene.

There were four children inside when the bodies were found. Police did not release the ages of the children.