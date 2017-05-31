Diamondbacks outlast Pirates 6-5 in 14 innings

T.J. McFarland (3-0) pitched three hitless innings for the win

Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play – plus a 93-minute rain delay.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nick Ahmed homered for the Diamondbacks, who led in the ninth and 11th before finally putting away the Pirates. T.J. McFarland (3-0) pitched three hitless innings for the win.

Ahmed hit a solo shot in the 11th but Jordy Mercer tied the score in the bottom half with a home run of his own as steady showers began to fall. The game was delayed by rain after the 11th inning for 1 hour, 33 minutes.

David Peralta singled off Jhan Marinez (0-3) to start the 14th and advanced to second on Goldschmidt’s groundout. Jake Lamb was intentionally walked, and Owings singled to right field.

