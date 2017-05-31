Dog overdoses on heroin in North Ridgeville

Police say they discovered drug paraphernalia last week in a house in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A veterinarian told police that a dog that was taken from a home they are investigating overdosed on heroin.

According to WJW Fox in Cleveland, police say they discovered drug paraphernalia last week in a house in North Ridgeville.

According to a police report, relatives called police earlier in the day over concerns a family member was using drugs. After speaking to individuals inside the home, officers left. Later that day, the North Ridgeville Police Department received a call from a Veterinarian’s office that a dog from that residence had overdosed on heroin.

The dog is a Yorkie-mix breed and was treated with Narcan. It is now recovering at home.

Charges are pending in the case.

