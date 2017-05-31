Elaine J. Allen Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Elaine J. Allen, 89, of Warren died Wednesday evening, May 31, 2017 at St. Joseph”s Hospital in Warren.

She was born August 25, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio to Gus and Eloise Tate Johnson and had been a lifelong area resident.

She had been a homemaker and a lifetime member of Centenary Methodist Church in Youngstown.

She graduated from Rayen High School.

Her husband, Henrey Percy Allen is deceased.

She leaves her daughter, Patricia Hill of Warren; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she had been preceded in death by her daughter, Victoria Elaine Pegues; a brother, Lewis Johnson and her twin sister, Eloise Burrell.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren where friends may call one hour prior to the service.



Order Flowers Here