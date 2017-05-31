Game time set for Penguin’s football season opener at Pitt

Pittsburgh won the first two meetings between the programs handily before YSU defeated the Panthers 31-17 in 2012

Youngstown natives Bo Pelini (YSU) and Pat Narduzzi (Pitt) shake hands before their game Saturday.

The Youngstown State football team’s season-opening contest against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Sept. 2 will kickoff at 1 p.m., the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN announced on Wednesday.

Both YSU and Pittsburgh are coming off  very successful campaigns.

The Penguins won 12 games and reached the Division I National Championship Game for the first time since 1999. Pittsburgh posted an 8-5 record and was the lone team to defeat College Football Playoff winner Clemson, 43-42 in Death Valley, during the year.

The last contest between the team’s in 2015 marked the school coaching debuts of Bo Pelini and Pat Narduzzi. Pitt won a 45-37 high-scoring affair at Heinz Field.

Courtesy: Youngstown State Athletics

