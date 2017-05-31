Gloria H. Kreusler Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Gloria H. Kreusler, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at her residence.

She was born June 9, 1926, in Maud, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late William C. and Mattie (Cunningham) Hodges.

On September 11, 1944, Gloria married Carl L. Kreusler. They shared 57 years of marriage until his passing August 7, 2002.

She was a graduate of New Castle High School in Oklahoma and worked like Rosie the Riveter at McDonnell Douglas Plant.

Gloria was a member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed baking and reading. She was a sweet, caring and loving woman.

Gloria’s memory will be cherished by her children, Judith McCausland of Daytona Beach, Florida, Anita (Larry) Harris of Jackson, Ohio, William C. (Evelyn) Kreusler of Howland, Ohio and Martha (Rick) Griffing of Warren, Ohio; sister, Nancy “Pat” Weatherford of New Castle, Oklahoma; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters; one brother and granddaughter, Julie Pilacik.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Yesudas Devadan will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 309 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, in her memory.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, June 2 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.