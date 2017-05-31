Jimmie Marlin “Hillbilly” Christy Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Jimmie Marlin “Hillbilly” Christy, age 65, born August 5, 1951, a resident of East Palestine and formally of Sistersville, West Virginia went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 after a gradual decline in health.

Jim was a 1969 graduate of the Sistersville High School in Sistersville, West Virginia and was drafted into the U.S. Army in August following graduation where he served in the Vietnam War from 1969 – 1976. He served with distinction and pride.

He was an avid motorcyclist and had been employed as a concrete contractor for many years.

Jimmie was preceeded in death by his beloved Patti Lawski in 2015; his father, Denzil Marlin Christy in 1994 and Audrey Foster Christy in 2010. A niece, Angela Pyles, also preceded him in death in 2010.

Jimmie is survived by his three children, Dawn (Roy) Delapaz of Muskegon, Michigan, James (Amber) of Hammondsville and Tony Christy of Weirton, West Virginia. Other survivors include his three siblings, Linda (Richard) Pyles of Clarington, Susanna Christy Pierce of Paden City, West Virginia and Robert (Connie) Christy of Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Special appreciation goes to John and Kim of Leetonia for their friendship and devotion and care.

Friends will be received on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

Calling hours and a service are pending at the Toothman Funeral Home in Jacobsburg, Ohio with burial following at the Centerville Concord Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his parents.

