John W. Sliwinski, Sr. Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – John W. Sliwinski Sr., 80, of Brookfield, Ohio, formerly of Niles, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born June 25, 1936 in St. Clairsville, Ohio, the son of Julian M. and Stefania Lachendro Sliwinski.

John was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard, Ohio and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.

An avid sportsman, John enjoyed all types of hunting. He also had his pilot’s license, flying his own plane around the area.

John was a land developer and owned several construction companies. He was involved with Titi & Sliwinski Construction Co., J.S. Northeast Excavating Company and Howland Development Company.

He was the oldest active member of the Trumbull County Planning Commission Board, being appointed in 1980. John was active throughout his lifetime at the Home Builders Association of the Mahoning Valley where he served as HBA President in 1980 and 1988. After his presidency, he served on the HBA Past Presidents’ Council and in perpetuity on the HBA Board of Directors. John was an asset at the local and state level as well where he was an Ohio Home Builders Association Life Trustee and former OHBA Area Vice President. He also served as legislative chair and build PAC chairman. John was also a National Association of Home Builders Life Director.

John is survived by his wife, Mildred Baker Sliwinski, whom he married on July 27, 1957; two sons, John W. Sliwinski, Jr. of Niles, Ohio and Michael J. Sliwinski of Liberty Township; two daughters, Debbie Jean (Bracken) Stubbs of Fayetteville, Georgia and Diane Morgan of Niles, Ohio; two sisters, Blanche Kyanko of McDonald, Ohio and Stella Schwan of Bradinton, Florida and five grandchildren, Jonathan Sliwinski of Niles, Ohio, Jared Sliwinski of Boardman, Ohio, Abbey Sliwinski of Girard, Ohio, Storm Morgan of Niles, Ohio and David Whitney of Atlanta, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Stanley Joseph Sliwinski who died October 23, 1983; one brother, Walter and four sisters, Ann, Mary, Josephine and Stephanie.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 4, 2017 and from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Monday June 5, 2017 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 5, 2017 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles, preceded by a 9:30 a.m. prayer service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Hubbard Union Cemetery.

The family request that material contributions be made to the funeral home in John’s name to be divided between his favorite charities.

To send condolences to the Sliwinski family visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com.

