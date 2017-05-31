‘Making Kids Count’ wins state recognition

"Making Kids Count" of Youngstown was chosen by Secretary of State Jon Husted

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local non-profit was given a certificate Wednesday from the state to commemorate all of the hard work they do.

“Making Kids Count” of Youngstown was chosen by Secretary of State Jon Husted to be the featured Ohio Business Profile for the month of May.

The program provides services like after-school tutoring, food or diapers for families in need, and comfort kits for kids who are placed into foster care.

Even with all the work they do, Co-President Jana Coffin is still shocked with their statewide recognition.

“We are very humbled. It is very exciting because I think they profiled maybe seven to nine non-profits in the state of Ohio. We know that there are many non-profits, so we are very excited to receive this award,” Coffin said.

“Making Kids Count’s” business profile has been on Ohio’s Secretary of State website for the entire month of May, which is their non-profit business month.

