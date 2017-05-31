Marla Ann Palm Obituary

CONNEAUT LAKE, Pennsylvania – Marla Ann Palm, 65, of 8505 Greiser Rd., Conneaut Lake, (Sadsbury Township), Pennsylvania. Our dear daughter and sister passed away after a courageous battle with the terrible demon – CANCER, at 1:12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Meadville Medical Center in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on May 14, 1952 to William F. and Myrna E. (Stoyer) Palm.

Marla was a longtime resident of the Conneaut Lake area but was raised in West Salem Township and attended Reynolds High School, graduating in 1970. She went on to Slippery Rock University to complete degrees in physical education and history. Marla also received her Master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In her younger years, she was a professional jockey, which she was very proud of. Marla was an avid animal lover, especially of her horses and cats.

She enjoyed rejoicing in the Lord in several Conneaut Lake area churches.

Marla is survived by her mother, Myrna E. Thompson of Hartstown; four brothers, William Palm and his wife, Roz, of Warren, Ohio, Marlon Palm, and his wife, Sharon, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Rory Palm and his wife, Teresa, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania and Robert Palm and his wife, Cheryl, of North Wales, Pennsylvania; an uncle, Roy Stoyer and his wife, Lynda, of Brunswick, Georgia; an aunt, Lynne Stoyer of York, Pennsylvania; two stepsisters, Susan Ivie and her husband, Darrell, of Westford, Pennsylvania and Melanie Thompson of Greenville and a stepbrother, Steven Forrest Thompson and his wife, Werti, of Medina, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, William F. Palm; grandparents; stepfather, Marlin Minnis and stepfather, Frank Thompson. Rest in peace beloved.

