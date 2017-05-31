Paul F. Freisen Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Saint Patrick Church Youngstown, for Paul F. Freisen, 90, who passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 31, with his family by his side.

Paul was born February 28, 1927, in Youngstown a son of August A. and Clementine Lang Freisen.

He was a 1945 graduate of South High School and he graduated from Youngstown College in 1949 with a degree in accounting.

Paul was the cost accountant for Republic Rubber Co. and worked in the payroll department at Metal Carbides Inc., retiring in 1989.

He was a lifetime parishioner at Saint Patrick church, was an usher and a member of the collection counter team for years at the church. He was member of council #274 of the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent DePaul Society where he was a volunteer in the soup kitchen after retirement.

Paul was an avid bowler and loved to go golfing. He walked every day at the Southern Park Mall and enjoyed swimming daily. He also enjoyed watching his favorite college football team, Notre Dame.

He leaves to cherish his memory his “bodyguard” and caregiver, his nephew, Ed (Sherry) Freisen of Newton Falls, Ohio and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Harold F. (Marge) Freisen, Delbert P. Freisen, Mike (Margaret) Freisen, Brother Raymond Freisen, S.V., Ralph (Joan) Freisen, Mary Alice (Tony) Shippoli; nephews, Rickie Freisen and Ned Shippoli and nieces Carol Shippoli and Mary Beth Kerr.

Friends and family may call from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. Saturday morning, June 3 at St. Patrick Church.

Memorial contributions in Paul’s name can be made to St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oakhill Ave., Youngstown, OH 44507 or Eastside Church of God, 137 Vine St., Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

