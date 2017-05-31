Peggy B. Bliss Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Peggy B. Bliss 69 of Cortland died Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 26, 1947 in the Washington D.C. area to Bill and Beverly Baldwin.

She lived in the area most of her life.

Peggy had worked at Packard Electric for several years and had been a graduate of Lakeview High School.

She leaves her husband, Keith Bliss of Cortland; a son, Kris Parke; two brothers, Bill and Ron Baldwin; two sisters, Dawna Fye and Cherie Heavner and two grandchildren.

Besides her parents, a son, Randy Parke is deceased.

There will be no services of calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



Order Flowers Here