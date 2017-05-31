Police: Cortland man drove prostitutes to appointments

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man was arrested after police said he arranged to drive prostitutes around the Valley to their appointments.

Darien Daugherty, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during an undercover investigation of prostitution in the area.

Police said Daugherty had driven 21-year-old Alyssa Turner, of Parma, to a meeting spot, arranged by an undercover officer. The officer had responded to an advertisement in the dating section of Backpage.com.

Police said Turner had listed the advertisement under the name of “Wishh” and told the officer to bring condoms to the location.

After she was arrested, Turner told police that Daugherty drives her and other girls to appointments or to drug dealers in exchange for gas money or sex. She admitted to being involved in prostitution to support her addiction to heroin, according to a police report.

Officers searched Turner’s phone and found a text message from Daugherty’s phone number reading, “Hey there beautiful.. I’m a driver for a few of the girls on bp (Backpage). Anyways I’ve been seeing you post lately and was wondering if you wanted a driver,” the police report said.

Police said Daugherty then told the woman to look him up on Facebook and said he has been driving girls for about two years, saying he knows “quite a few dealers in Warren.”

“I don’t “party” at all. I just like f***ing. I typically ask for $10-$20 for gas depending on how far it is. Anyways thanks for taking the time to read this. Hope you’re having a good memorial day,” police said the text read.

Police said Daugherty was found to be having multiple conversations with other known prostitutes.

He was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution.

Daugherty appeared in court Wednesday where $4,000 bond was set. He was ordered to have no access to social media, and a preliminary hearing was set for 10 a.m. June 21.

Turner is facing soliciting prostitution and possessing criminal tools charges, with her arraignment scheduled for June 7.