Police: Niles traffic stop for loud exhaust turns up drugs

The Niles officer found cocaine and suspected heroin inside

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles patrol officer recently released from training made a drug arrest after pulling a vehicle over for having a loud exhaust.

Curtis Redd, 30, is facing charges of drug possession and driving under suspension.

The officer pulled Redd over on Main Street early Tuesday morning and learned he was driving without a license, police said.

Before having the vehicle towed, police were taking inventory of its contents and found a white rock substance — that tested positive as cocaine — and a baggie with a grayish substance that they think is heroin.

“Traffic stops, more often than any other form of enforcement for us, do usually turn up additional arrests or additional informational case follow-up information that sometimes we wouldn’t normally have access to,” said Niles Police Capt. John Marshall.

Redd was released from the county jail on $2,500 bond. He’s due back in Niles Municipal Court on June 14.

