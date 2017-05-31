Robert M. Sims Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Robert M. Sims passed away Wednesday, May 31. He was 69.
Robert was born June 22, 1947.
Arrangements are pending and being handled by Brown Funeral Home in Salem.
SALEM, Ohio – Robert M. Sims passed away Wednesday, May 31. He was 69.
Robert was born June 22, 1947.
Arrangements are pending and being handled by Brown Funeral Home in Salem.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use