Sandra “Sandi” Lee Mellott Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Sandra “Sandi” Lee Mellott of Hermitage passed away at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in her residence. She was 67.

Mrs. Mellott was born August 17, 1949, in Sharon, a daughter of Francis Yavorsky and Rose (Trebus) Adams.

Sandi was a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley and a 1967 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

She was a longtime hostess at Perkins Restaurant, Hermitage.

Sandi attended First Baptist Church, Sharpsville.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, going to concerts, western movies, bus trips to casinos, motorcycle trips and watching Family Feud. Sandi loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching their basketball games.

Surviving are her husband, Howard Mellott Jr., whom she married on March 30, 1968; three daughters, Andrea Winner and her husband, Eric, Greenville, Melanie Mellott, Hermitage and April Mellott and her companion, Ken Zagger, Hermitage; two sons, Howard Mellott III, Salem, New Hampshire and Steven Mellott and his companion, Cheryl Harshbarger, Greenville; three sisters, Rosemary Totten, New Wilmington; Florence Yavorsky, Sharpsville and Susan Hume and her husband, Mike, Montesano, Washington; two brothers, Steven Yavorsky and his wife, Juanita, Manchester, Ohio and Thomas Yavorsky and his wife, Pam, Greenville; 13 grandchildren, Briana, Andre, Tyriq (whom she raised), Jamera, James, Jr., Alexandria, Rayna, Marissa, Christopher, Brittany, Gage, Tyler and Kyla; two sisters-in-law, Karna Yavorsky, Volant and Barbara Yavorsky, Sharpsville and her mother-in-law, Janet Mellott, West Middlesex.

In addition to her parents, Sandi was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Howard Mellott, Sr.; a sister, Helen Yavorsky and two brothers, Frank and William Yavorsky.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017, in the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Wayne Sutton, pastor of First Baptist Church, Sharpsville.

Interment will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.



