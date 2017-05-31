Storm Team 27: Breezy with the chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for some sun Wednesday with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. Any storm that develops could produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind through the afternoon.

Better weather returns Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. It won’t rain all afternoon. (60%)

High: 72

Wednesday night: Isolated shower or storm early. Clearing skies overnight. (30%)

Low: 49

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny.

High: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 74 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 75 Low: 55

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 64 Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 62 Low: 49

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 51

