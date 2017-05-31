Storm Team 27: Breezy with the chance of showers

Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Look for some sun Wednesday with  a chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.  Any storm that develops could produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind through the afternoon.

Better weather returns Thursday.

THE FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. It won’t rain all afternoon. (60%)
High: 72

Wednesday night: Isolated shower or storm early. Clearing skies overnight. (30%)
Low: 49

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny.
High: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 74 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 75 Low: 55

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 72 Low: 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 64 Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 49

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 66 Low: 51

