Storm Team 27: Showers moving out early tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Better weather will push back into the area overnight with clearing skies. The risk for showers will end early tonight. Look for lows to slide toward 50° by morning. There is a small risk for isolated pockets of fog.

Great weather expected Thursday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the low 70’s.

Friday will bring some sunshine and then clouds. There is a small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated shower early. Clearing skies overnight.

Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 71

Thursday night: A few clouds.

Low: 49

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. (30%)

High: 72

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 48

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 73 Low: 53

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 72 Low: 58

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 65 Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 66 Low: 51

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)

High: 69 Low: 50

