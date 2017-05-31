Summit County Coroner rules 3-year-old Warren boy was killed

Amari Dewayne Allen died May 8 at Akron Children's Hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Summit County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a 3-year-old Warren boy as a homicide.

Amari Dewayne Allen died May 8 at Akron Children’s Hospital.

The Coroner’s Office ruled that the boy died from blunt force trauma to the head.

No arrests have been made yet in relation to the investigation into Allen’s death.

His parents are listed as Marlon Dewayne Allen and Samantha Jo Milakovich in his obituary.

