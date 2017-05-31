Summit County Coroner rules 3-year-old Warren boy was killed

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Summit County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a 3-year-old Warren boy as a homicide.

Amari Dewayne Allen died May 8 at Akron Children’s Hospital.

The Coroner’s Office ruled that the boy died from blunt force trauma to the head.

No arrests have been made yet in relation to the investigation into Allen’s death.

His parents are listed as Marlon Dewayne Allen and Samantha Jo Milakovich in his obituary.

WKBN is speaking to investigators to get more information on the case. Check back here for updates on this developing story, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon.