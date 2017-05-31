Task Force charges 6 drivers with OVI after Boardman checkpoints

The checkpoints were held over the Memorial Day weekend

DUI, OVI Checkpoint Arrest Generic

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced the results of its OVI checkpoint in Boardman last weekend.

Two checkpoints were held – from 10 p.m. to midnight on South Avenue at Larkridge Avenue and from 1 to 3 a.m. on US 224 and Marinthana Avenue on May 27 and 28.

Four officers from the OVI Task Force and five troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol also conducted saturation patrols during that time.

A total of 836 vehicles passed through the checkpoints, with 13 vehicles being directed into the diversion area for further investigation.

Officers on saturation patrol conducted 119 traffic stops.

Enforcement activity associated with the checkpoints and saturation patrol was as follows:

  • Six arrests for OVI
  • Three summonses for Driving Under Suspension
  • One summons for No Operator’s License
  • 15 citations for Adult Restraint
  • One citation for Child Restraint
  • One summons for Drug Abuse
  • Two summonses for Open Container
  • One arrest on a Failure to Appear warrant
  • One citation for Marked Lanes
  • One citation for Lanes of Travel
  • One summons for Falsification

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is funded by a federal grant, which is administered through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

