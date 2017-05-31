Teegan Austin-Tod Kamzelski Obituary

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (Formerly Hubbard) – Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home for Teegan Austin-Tod Kamzelski, 24, who died Sunday, May 28, 2017.

He was born May 6, 1993 in Youngstown, a son of Christopher Todd Thompson and Michelle Diane Kamzelski and moved to Cleveland February 16, 2016.

Teegan, a 2011 graduate of Hubbard High School was a carpenter in Ohio’s Carpenters Union Local 171 for three years.

He enjoyed hiking, riding his bike, Crossfit, playing with his dog daughter, Phoebe and dog sister, Briggs and going to concerts. He was a fearless adventure seeker who loved heights, listening to loud music, building furniture and helping people when they were in need.

Teegan leaves his father and stepmother, Christopher and Kirsten Thompson of Canfield; his mother, Michelle Kamzelski of Hubbard; his girlfriend and high school sweetheart, Alexis Rydarowicz of Parma Heights; five brothers, Kyle and Alex Thompson both of Columbus and Ashton, Kobe and Ethan Squibbs all of Hubbard; four sisters, Mikyla Kamzelski of South Carolina and Madison, Olivia and Hallee Squibbs all of Hubbard; maternal grandfather, Salvatore Halicki of Hubbard; paternal grandmother, Barbara Summerlin of Boardman. He also leaves an aunt, Karen (Chad) McConnell of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; an uncle, Ryan Halicki of Boardman; a cousin, Emily McConnell and a nephew, baby Ashton Squibbs.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Diane Mesmer and his dog, Nestor.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 2, 2017, two hours prior to the funeral services from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Per Teegan’s wishes, the family requests no flower arrangements and to honor his free spirit, please wear casual clothes. Teegan will forever be loved and missed by his family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 31 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



