Teen father arrested in death of 4-month-old child

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WKBN) – According to KDKA in Pittsburgh, a 17-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the death of his 4-month-old child, who died in McKeesport in February.

Allegheny County Police say De-John Johnson is facing one count of criminal homicide for the murder of his 4-month-old child.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the child as Isaiah Brooks-Leonard.

Back on Feb. 6, McKeesport police were called out to 2401 Banker Street for a report of an unresponsive child.

County detectives said the baby’s cheek was cut and bruised, his frenulum was torn, his hip was bruised, and he had finger marks around his ankles.

The baby went to McKeesport Hospital in cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The medical examiner reports the cause of the baby’s death as suffocation and the manner homicide.

Johnson is being held in the Allegheny County Jail facing one charge of criminal homicide. He is awaiting arraignment.